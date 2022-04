Maurice (Morry) Crow

RAPID CITY | Maurice "Morry" Crow, 101, died September 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village, Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021, 5-7 pm, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Morry's family requests that you give a gift to the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Condolences may be sent to

www.kinkadefunerals.com.