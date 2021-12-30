Maxine Burnetta Williams Case

RAPID CITY | - Maxine Burnetta Williams Case was the daughter of George Albert Williams and Essie Ozeal Williams. Maxine was born on December 6, 1924, east of Lewellen, NE, in Garden County. Maxine was born in a sod house. Emma Jean Williams, a sister, was her only sibling. They were Country Girls.

They spent their childhood in Keith County, NE, east of Lewellen. The family was always known to belong to a Methodist Church. Maxine was a member of the Knollwood United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD, up to her passing.

Maxine attended District 27, a country school in that area, from the first thru the eighth grades and graduated from Keith County High School in May of 1942. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone from 1943 until moving with her parents to Chappell, Duel County, NE in 1944.

Maxine married Paul Edward Case, June 21, 1944 in Yakima, WA. They had met in tenth grade at a Sadie Hawkins dance, where the girl invites the boy. Paul went into the Navy where he served on the USS Breese. After Maxine graduated from High School she traveled to Yakima, Washington where they were married on his only leave.

They stayed in San Francisco for a short time until Paul returned to the ship for the remainder of the war. At that time, Maxine worked at the Historic San Francisco Hat Emporium for two months to get enough money to go home on the bus and back to live with her parents.

Maxine's parents ranched and farmed all their lives. Maxine wrote "that when Paul returned from the Navy, after WW II, Paul and I worked in the sugar beet factory at Ovid, Colorado and we moved all over the place. I raised a garden and made lunch for us so we could take lunch to work every day. We finally began accumulating a few things and in 1949 purchased our first new car, a Buick convertible.

She continues, "We had two children, Carol and Gary, both born in Nebraska. Paul was the first student to enroll for flight training in Bridgeport, NE, and he took Carol and I for our first airplane ride when she was four years old. The plane was caught in a bad windstorm and I never liked to fly again! Gary later got his pilot's license, like his dad."

Maxine, a child of the depression era, was hard working, learned to save resources and became excellent in Business. Paul and Maxine went into Business for themselves with one Mobile Home in 1955 and moved to Rapid City in 1956. They became leaders in the mobile home industry building Parks and Sales Lots throughout the Western United States. Paul and Maxine were married 53 years. Their daughter, Carol, graduated from Rapid City High School and Gary, from the first graduating class at Stevens. Both were college graduates, and this was important to me," she wrote.

Mom died, in her own home, on December 24, 2021, and thank-you, Cheryl, for the many hours of devotion and loving care. At her passing, she had two children, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Among her other accomplishments, Maxine left her family an amazing work on Genealogy, typed by herself, researched over many years and many generations. She wrote, "I loved to garden, to feel the earth. I loved horses."

God Bless you, Mom Maxine, may you ride your Peggy, your horse, on the ride that never ends. God surely takes you home on Country Roads.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a funeral service at 10:00 am.

Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City. Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.