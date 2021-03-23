Menu
Maxine M. Hendricks
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Maxine M. Hendricks

RAPID CITY | Maxine M. Hendricks, 77, died March 17, 2021.

Rosary services will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
You will always be missed aunt maxine amd ai remember you and aunt donna always sewing.
Tanya Guerrero
March 22, 2022
You were such a kind and considerate soul!! Condolences to your family.
Paulette Cuny
March 24, 2021
You will be missed by all of your family.
Tanya
March 24, 2021
Susan Skeie,RN
March 23, 2021
I was Maxine's Home Health Nurse. She was a beautiful woman. She had a difficult life and she made the best of it. I am honored to have been her friend. My condolances to your family. She will be greatly missed!
Susan Lesley Skeie
March 23, 2021
