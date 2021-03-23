Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
You will always be missed aunt maxine amd ai remember you and aunt donna always sewing.
Tanya Guerrero
March 22, 2022
You were such a kind and considerate soul!! Condolences to your family.
Paulette Cuny
March 24, 2021
You will be missed by all of your family.
Tanya
March 24, 2021
Susan Skeie,RN
March 23, 2021
I was Maxine's Home Health Nurse. She was a beautiful woman. She had a difficult life and she made the best of it. I am honored to have been her friend. My condolances to your family. She will be greatly missed!