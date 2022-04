Maxine Alice Roberson

RAPID CITY | Maxine Alice Roberson, 94, Rapid City, SD passed away September 28, 2021.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.