Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Meddie Quaintance
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Meddie Quaintance

EAGAN, Minn. | Meddie Quaintance, 83, passed away May 10, 2020.

Meddie was born March 2, 1937, in Marshall, MN. Welcoming him into this world were Donald Quaintance and Patricia (McKenny) Quaintance. The family subsequently moved to Heron Lake, MN when Meddie was in third grade.

He graduated from Heron Lake High School in 1955. He then attended Mankato State College (MSC) until 1957 when he joined the US Army, fulfilling his military obligation. During one of his years in the Army, he was stationed in South Korea near the 38th parallel, at the DMZ. He returned to MSC in 1959 and graduated in 1961.

Meddie always loved sports. While in high school, he participated in baseball, basketball, and football. He also played the trumpet, sang in the choir, and he sang in Methodist Church choir. While attending MSC, he sang in the acapella choir.

After college, Meddie began his teaching career in Williams, MN. Here he taught history and driver's education. For the next 35 years he taught physical education and driver's education at Rapid City Central High School. He once was selected as the male South Dakota Physical Education Teacher of the Year. He enjoyed his role as a teacher and genuinely cared about each of his students. As a true Cobbler, he attended many Central activities.

In addition to his interest in school activities, Meddie really loved fishing, hunting and supporting his grandkids and their numerous activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Patricia. His survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Quaintance, Eagan, MN; his children, Kristi (Bill) Peters, Newton, IA, and Kurt (Kari) Quaintance, Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Danielle, Cole Kati, and Ryan; brother-in-law, Daryl (Karyl) Henze, Urbandale, IA; and nieces, Lorrie and Debbie and their families.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD.

The inurnment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We happened to be on the West Coast and read this in the Journal. Both of us enjoyed Meddie's humor and quick wit. Our prayers to Juanita, Kristi, and Curt.
Jim "Whiz" & Kathy White
School
June 10, 2021
Prayers for comfort & peace to Meddie's family. Meddie's cubicle was outside my classroom and he made my first year of teaching at RCCHS easier and much more pleasant than I had anticipated. He's upbeat spirit and way of talking with students stayed with me through out my teaching career
Nancy Sewright Cape
School
June 7, 2021
My condolences to all. Mr Quaintance was my teacher at RCHS 65 thru67 RIP
Dennis Buum
School
June 5, 2021
My wife and I both took drivers ed from Mr Quaintance. The first thing he told us in class, 'If you've been drinking and need a ride home, call me"
Kirk Richards
School
June 5, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to you all.
Sheri Labor Pahkamaa
June 5, 2021
Oh I´m so sorry to see this notification. "Mr. Quaintance" was one of the most favorite teachers of my school years. He always had a delightful smile and never got irritated or annoyed by troublemakers in class. Rather he seemed to be humored by the shenanigans and he just made learning so interesting that the disruptions were kept to a minimum!! He was truly a delightful man and will always be remembered with love and appreciation.
Patti Johnle
School
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results