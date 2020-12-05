Meghan Newsam

MURDO | Meghan Newsam, 36, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at home.

Survivors include her husband, Levi Newsam, children, Emmy Lee, Easton John, Royce Allen, and Rafe Aiden, and parents, John and Patricia Brunskill, all of Murdo; siblings, Bill (Teri) Brunskill of Murdo, Dan Brunskill of Mitchell, Laurie (Ben) Dolloff of Murdo; mother-in-law, Jeannette Newsam of Murdo; brother-in-law, Luke (Shanda) Newsam of Queen Creek, AZ; grandmother, Arlene Donahue of Rapid City; along with her grandparents-in-law, Cecilia Newsam and Chip and Phyliss Peters, all of Murdo; and numerous nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Meghan was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Brunskill; grandparents, Jack Donahue, and Gregg and Virginia Brunskill; father-in-law, Lee Newsam; and uncle, Steve Wagner.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. CST on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Murdo United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the church. Burial will be at the Murdo City Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at the top of Meghan's obituary page at isburgfuneralchapels.com as well as on the church's Facebook page at facebook.comurdoDraper-UMC-1312716165485947/