Mel and Dee Maxon

LEMMON | Delaine "Dee" May Maxon and Melvin "Mel" Joseph Maxon, high school sweethearts, were married on July 6, 1953 in McLaughlin and were married 67 years before COVID complications took their lives in December 2020. Mel, age 86, died on Dec. 11 at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. Dee, age 85, died Dec. 13 at West River Regional Health Center in Hettinger, ND.

They are survived by their four daughters, Julie (Galen) Balster, Alexandria, VA, Holly (Joseph) Langenfeld, Falls Church, VA, Kristy (Darren) Messner, Belle Fourche, and Michele (Thomas) Webb, Friendswood, TX; two sons, Brett (Aslam) Maxon, Maple Grove, MN, and Jeffrey (Jacki) Maxon, Burnsville, MN; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Dee's two brothers, Les and Kenny; and Mel's two sisters, Marilyn and Kate, and a brother, George.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Nelson; Dee's parents, Selma and Jacob Dietrich; and her three sisters, Aurelia, Lucy and Lorraine, and four brothers, Elmer, Martin, Marvin, Jay and Elwood; Mel's parents, Mary and Laurence Maxon; and his two sisters, Arlene and Lois, and six brothers, Bud, Dick, Lyle, Frank, Charles, and Kenny.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., with 4:30 p.m. Rosary services on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lemmon.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. MT on Saturday, July 3, at the church, with livestreaming available at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.

The family requests that masks be worn in the church during the service.

The family of Mel and Dee Maxon are saddened to have lost the north stars of their existence. Their caring love and guidance was given far beyond their family. In keeping with their generous spirit, a Maxon fund will be established to benefit the LHS community. Donations can be made to the Lemmon School District with a note in the memo indicating Maxon Fund. Gifts and cards in their memory may be sent to: Michele Webb, 1909 LaSalle St., Friendswood, TX 77546.

