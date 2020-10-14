Melodye A. Bush

AURORA, Colo. | Melodye Ann Mohler Bush went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020.

Melodye was born on Nov. 19, 1946 in Rapid City, SD to Kathleen (Metz) Mohler and Ira Mohler of Keystone, SD. She joined her two sisters, Bonita and Virginia. She attended grade school in Keystone and high school in Hill City graduating in 1964. After graduation she moved to Denver to attend Parks School of Business. She was employed by Samsonite and the Education Commission of the States.

Melodye lived in the Denver area most of her adult life. She was married to Steve Bush and Chuck Spurrier but was blessed to have Paul Blecha as her life partner for the last 20-plus years.

Melodye we preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, all of her uncles, all but one of her aunts, a cousin Elizabeth Metz, her ex-husband Chuck Spurrier and many cousins. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ginny and Bernie Wilcox of Garland, TX, and their two daughters, Carrie Horton of Mineola, TX, and Cathie and Mark Shaw of Garland, TX, and their two daughters, Courtney and Mitchell Spooner of Wylie, TX, and Rebecca Shaw of Garland, TX. As well as her sister, Bonita Ley of Rapid City; an aunt, Lila Mohler of Evanston, WY; her life partner, Paul Blecha of Aurora; and many cousins.

A family memorial service will be held in September 2021 in Keystone.