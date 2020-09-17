Melvin A. Anderson

RAPID CITY | Melvin Arthur Anderson, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Melvin was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Dupree to Arthur Burdette and Rose Magdalena (Fischer) Anderson. Melvin spent his childhood on the family ranch near Green Grass Creek north of Eagle Butte.

At an early age, Melvin began his lifelong involvement in ranching, and subsequent ventures such as sale barn manager and auctioneer, selling agricultural seed products, leading to raising livestock and breeding bulls on his own ranches, including the No?? Ranch near Eagle Butte and 73 Ranch in Wasta. He attended and graduated from the Amour Genetic Engineering Program and went on to establish the Beefmaker Breed and raising Charolais cattle thereby producing seed stock for cattlemen throughout a multi-state area.

In 1957, he married Eileen Bayless and to that union Audey Ray and Melvin Jr. were born. In 1981, Melvin married Dorothy Lee Deering and for the next 39 years they made their home on the 73 Ranch in Wasta. Relocating from the ranch a few years ago, they moved to Rapid City, where they have enjoyed the friendship of new acquaintances.

Throughout his life, Melvin had a wide range of interests including cattle, horses, leather and wood working. He had a lifetime love of rodeo, and had rodeoed when younger. Motivated by his love of the history of West River ranching, and his love of meeting and getting to know the life stories of its people, Melvin began writing the series of his Pony Tracks: Renegades and Ranching on the Rez (2004), recounting his family's experience, and that of many others, ranching from the early 1900's through the 1950's. He followed this with five additional books, documenting stories of West River life into the early 2000's. Along with his books, Mel was a great storyteller and would captivate listeners with his rich tenor voice and expressive language. In addition to their active ranching life, Melvin and Dorothy began participating in recreations of historic wagon drives throughout the West River area, greatly enjoying the Fort Pierre to Deadwood Trail Drive of 2008, among others. Their well-outfitted restored chuck wagon was a point of satisfaction for them. Mel was known to be very knowledgeable about the history of the livestock industry and the history of cattle drives and spoke often before appreciative audiences.

Melvin had a very deep, active, and sustaining religious faith. He and Dorothy were members of the Elm Springs Community Church for many years. He will be greatly missed by his many friends at the church.

Melvin donated generously to several charitable organizations, such as the Make A Wish Foundation. He was honored by receiving the Good Neighbor Award in 2016.

For his 80th Birthday, the Governor proclaimed it to be "Melvin Anderson" Day in recognition of his lifetime contributions to South Dakota.

Melvin was predeceased by his parents; sister, Betty Schrempp; brother, Edward; son, Melvin Jr.; infant baby girl Anderson; and grandsons, Kent Anderson, Tyler Anderson, and Audie James Anderson.

Melvin is survived by Dorothy; Dorothy's daughters, Leslie Deering (Darcy Hanson) and Lisa Deering Karrels (Michael); son, Audey (Ann Marie); daughter, Mona Thompson; brother, Larry (Donna Mae); sister, Linda (Michael); grandchildren, Chance (Merretta) Anderson, Erika Anderson Brightman (Shawn), Taylor Anderson (Abbey), Ryan Anderson (Sarah), KayCee Craft Geck (Brett), Ben Craft, Layne Anderson Roeder (Christopher), DeAnna Anderson Reindel (Jeremy), and Jessica Anderson; numerous great-grandchildren; many cousins, nephews and nieces; a very large extended family; and many, many, friends who will miss the enjoyment of Mel's company.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at the Elm Springs Community Church. Burial will be at the Eagle Butte Cemetery.