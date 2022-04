Melvin Carleton

KADOKA | Melvin Carleton, 87, died on Sunday, Oct 3, 2021

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct 7, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.

Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.