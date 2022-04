Merle D. Swenson

RAPID CITY | Merle Dean Swenson, 85, died Dec. 19, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church. A live feed of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/calvaryrapidcity/ or www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-HZxjRVx3uDADKUNoGbiQ and the church website at www.calvaryrapidcity.org

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.