Michael D. Boll
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Michael (Mike) D. Boll

RAPID CITY | On September 7, 2021 Mike went to be with the Lord. His final days were spent surrounded by his family in his home after a 7 month battle with major stroke.

Our thanks goes out to the Monument Hospice Organization, for without their help we would not have been able to care for him at home for the last month of his life.

Mike was born on May 7, 1956 to Duane and Patricia Boll (Haltman) in Fremont Nebraska. One of his first jobs after school years was Rogers Tent and Awing, that is where he started his carreer with Awnings. In 1990 He moved to South Dakota, after experiencing the Rally. He started work at Black Hills Tent and Awning and ended up owning it. You can't look at any city in the Black Hills without seeing the awnings he made.

Mike was very adventurous and enjoyed fishing, hunting, 4 wheeling, motorcycling and of course driving fast cars. He also served on the council of his home town of Hermosa.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vikie Boll, Son Dustin Boll and Wife Angie of Storm Lake Iowa, Step Daughter Elizabeth and Husband Josh of Rapid City, Sisters Kris Bussen and husband John, Betsy Hurt and Husband Chad. Both of Fremont, Nebraska. Grandchildren, Sophia, Victoria, Olivia, Cota, Lucas, Alex.

He preceded in death by his parents, Duane Boll and Patricia Haltman, and Step Daughter Nancee Jacquez.

Respecting Mikes wishes we will not having a memorial. He would want everyone to remember his quick wit and smile.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love you Mike, and we will miss you every day!
The Miller Family
September 19, 2021
