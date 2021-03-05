Menu
Michael J. Butts
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Michael J. Butts

RAPID CITY | Michael Joseph Butts, "Joe Joe", passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at home in Rapid City.

Joe Joe was born in Rolla, ND, on March 6, 1965 and grew up in Devil's Lake, ND. He joined Job Corp and then the National Guard and was honorably discharged in December 1982. It was then he would spend the rest of his life in South Dakota hunting, fishing, cooking, and loving the Black Hills fiercely.

He leaves his son, Michael Amun Root and daughter, Charlie Mieners, as well as a brother, Craig Miller, sisters, Elisa Mudgett, Kathleen Haskew, Marcella Mudgett, and half sisters, Sarah Kuk and Margaret Miller, as well as 21 nieces and nephews, and 39 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Miller; fathers, Keith Miller and Donald Butts; and brother, Marc Butts.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Masks are requested by the family for anyone who attends the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City for his children Amun Root and Charlie Mieners.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
I knew Joe through my brother, who was very good friends with him. Joe was a guy who would pretty much give the shirt off his back for anyone, literally. Even though we were only acquaintances, through my brother, he was very kind and welcoming to me the few times we met or talked over the phone. Joe meant a lot to my brother and was always there for him in times of need, and for that I will always have a special place in my heart for him.
Melissa Mansfield
March 9, 2021
