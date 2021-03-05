Michael J. Butts

RAPID CITY | Michael Joseph Butts, "Joe Joe", passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at home in Rapid City.

Joe Joe was born in Rolla, ND, on March 6, 1965 and grew up in Devil's Lake, ND. He joined Job Corp and then the National Guard and was honorably discharged in December 1982. It was then he would spend the rest of his life in South Dakota hunting, fishing, cooking, and loving the Black Hills fiercely.

He leaves his son, Michael Amun Root and daughter, Charlie Mieners, as well as a brother, Craig Miller, sisters, Elisa Mudgett, Kathleen Haskew, Marcella Mudgett, and half sisters, Sarah Kuk and Margaret Miller, as well as 21 nieces and nephews, and 39 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Miller; fathers, Keith Miller and Donald Butts; and brother, Marc Butts.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Masks are requested by the family for anyone who attends the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City for his children Amun Root and Charlie Mieners.