I knew Joe through my brother, who was very good friends with him. Joe was a guy who would pretty much give the shirt off his back for anyone, literally. Even though we were only acquaintances, through my brother, he was very kind and welcoming to me the few times we met or talked over the phone. Joe meant a lot to my brother and was always there for him in times of need, and for that I will always have a special place in my heart for him.

Melissa Mansfield March 9, 2021