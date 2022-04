Michael (Mike) G. Cole

RAPID CITY | Michael (Mike) G. Cole, 51, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with his family by his side due to ongoing medical issues.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho, SD on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Burial of cremains will immediately follow at Holy Angels Cemetery. Luncheon will be after the burial at the Parish Hall.

