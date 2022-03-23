Michael John Donelan

ARVADA, CO - Mike Donelan, 69, of Arvada, CO, passed away on February 21, 2022 at his apartment.

Michael John Donelan was born on July 9, 1952, in Mitchel, SD, to Helen E. (Zeien) Donelan and Lyle James Donelan. He grew up in Rapid City, SD, graduating in 1970 from Central High. From an early age Mike enjoyed designing and building model cars; as a teenager he had his own paper route for many years; the hardest part being required cajoling and at times begging for his monthly collection monies from his newspaper customers. He enjoyed spending his route money on meals at the first Taco John's in South Dakota. Mike attended the SD School of Mines, joining the ROTC, before moving to Wyoming to work at the Tesoro refinery in Newcastle. He moved to Denver in 1977. Mike met George Ivey and Richie Bravo and they became lifelong companions. He was next employed at Mountain Bell working in finance as a System 38 computer operator, teaching himself much of what he was expected to know about computing, and joining the Communications Workers of America union. Mike's favorite charity was "Max Fund", a no-kill animal shelter, where Mike and George acted, for years, as servants to their many home bound kitty cats.

Mike enjoyed being "Uncle Mike" for Kala, Rick, and Jackie... delighting in their many antics, relishing the naughty ones; he often encouraged the "rebel within" in his family and friends. He graduated to "Great Uncle Mike" to Emma, James, and Jacob. Mike had an incredible memory, sharing bits and stroies from decades ago. While Mike was not active in any church, he was spiritual, and recounted memorizing Mass in Latin while serving as altar boy in Rapid City. Mike was eternally optimistic and had a wonderful, biting sense of humor; some did not like, but then "who cares"! He was active in politics, taking stances on democracy and those opposed to it. He spent time yelling at his computer, responding to commentors, and getting short bans from "fakebook". Mike often said, "We make plans and God laughs". In later years, he found pleasure in his Mercedes Benz, getting pals to drive it for him (because of failing vision) and finding new places to eat. The pandemic made him a favorite take out customer of local restaurants and food delivery services.

Mike is survived by his three sisters, Patricia (Hartley) Silver of North Hollywood, CA, Colleen (Bob) Rostad of Arvada, CO, and Bonnie (Jim) Donelan-Dunlap of Rochester, MN.

He is preceded in death by lifelong companions: George Ivey and Richie Bravo and the many gay community friends lost to the HIV epidemic. His ashes will be scattered according to his wishes, later.

Funeral arranged by www.horancares.com.

Memorials suggested to the Max Fund Animal Shelter, 720 W. 10th Ave., Denver, CO 80204.