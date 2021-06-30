Michael Harmon Sr.

RAPID CITY | Michael Lee "Mike" Harmon Sr., 73, passed away June 23, 2021, at his summer cabin in Blue Lake, MN.

He was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Carrington, ND, to Ralph L. Harmon and Aryls Harmon (nee Skadberg). Mike loved adventure and took every opportunity to follow his passions travelling the world in his youth.

After this life of adventure, he met his life partner, Lauren Lee Moran, and they settled on a farm near the headwaters of the mighty Mississippi. This is where they raised their family of six children surrounded by meadows, pine trees, and plentiful gardens and animals. They lived a back-to-the-land lifestyle devoid of the modern amenities such as electricity and running water but in harmony with the ecosystem they were a part of. His life's work focused on sustainability, caretaking the land for decades by farming organically and selective thinning the forests for optimal health and fortitude.

In the next chapter of his life, Mike relocated to Mission, SD, where he began his life as a retiree. He stayed active in life – taking care of his grandchildren, advising his children in their business ventures (as well as local entities) on issues of sustainability and land management, and rediscovering his passion for gardening, sailing and travel.

Mike always lived life to its fullest and was a true renaissance man. He loved many things. His family first and foremost, but also keeping up with world events and politics, discussing philosophy and sharing ideas-especially regarding issues of sustainability, music and community supported radio (public radio was always on if Mike was around), cooking, and tinkering & inventing things to make life easier for himself and those around him.

He is survived by his children, Michael, Damien, Dominic, Abel, Serena and Ellen; grandchildren, Phoenix, Forrest, Kiyan, Shaiya, Cassius, Kowen, and Kale; and his siblings, Jane, Kitty, Joan, Jim, Tom and Anne; as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Aryls Harmon; life partner, Lora Harmon; and brother, Paul.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 4 p.m. CDT on Saturday, July 3, at the Blue Lake Retreat, 17150 Halfmoon Road, Park Rapids, MN, where all friends and family are welcome.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Rosebud, SD, the National Audubon Society or to your local NPR station.