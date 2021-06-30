Michael Horse

ONTARIO, Calif. | Michael Nathan Horse was born June 14, 1976 and passed away Jan. 24, 2021 from COVID in Ontario, CA.

Michael grew up in Chadron, NE, and attended Chadron Public Schools graduating with his cherished CHS class of 1994. During his school years, Michael participated in athletics including track, football and golf, the latter being his lifelong enjoyment. Michael's big smile was his best trademark, he was always friendly and never met a stranger. Friends relate that if anyone needed help, he was always there to lend a hand. Selling was Michael's gift and he spent most of his adult life in that endeavor. Coming from a musically inclined family, Michael enjoyed playing drums.

Michael's memory will be cherished by family and many friends. He would like to let all of you know he is happy and at peace, and will greet you all some day with his great warm smile.

Michael is survived by grandmother, Mardra Horse; mother and stepfather, Virginia and Dennis Salisbury; daughter, Sydney Horse; father, Brent Alderman; half-brothers, Jesse Corlett, Sean and Ryan Alderman; step-brother, Jeff Salisbury; step-sisters, Sarah Hageman and Rebekah Salisbury; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, mentor and best friend, Robert Horse; half-brother, Jared Corlett; grandfather, A.J. Alderman; and grandmother, Shirley Alderman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 8, at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, with Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

A memorial has been established at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.