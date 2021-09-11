Michael Joseph Rasch

SIOUX FALLS, SD | Michael Joseph Rasch was born on November 7, 1985 in Rapid City, SD to Robert and Margarette Rasch. Michael Joseph Rasch died on August 31, 2021, at the age of 35 in Sioux Falls, SD as a result of a bicycle accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Michael elected to be an organ donor which resulted in life saving transplants for four families; a tribute to his generous spirit which lives on as a meaningful legacy.

He is survived by his only son, Payton; his parents, Robert and Margarette; brothers, Tom, Paul, Bobby, and Jonathan; his sisters, Mary, Christina, Jean, Margie, and Kelly; and many nieces, nephews, and extended aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born on November 7, 1985 in Rapid City, SD, the 9th child and 4th son of Robert William and Margarette Ann Rasch. Michael graduated from Central High School in 2005. He was doted upon by his parents, siblings, and cousins as one of the youngest in the family.

He came from a very musical family of professional musicians from the Black Hills area; the bands Family Affair and Dust'N'Roxx. He was also a talented musician, he loved to sing and play guitar, his younger brother Jonathan, commented that he loved music so much and played his guitar all day and night. The two youngest brothers were inseparable as kids.

He also loved to cook, loved movies, and wanted to be an actor, he was a hard worker and for years aspired to go to school to become an electrician. He was a joyful, happy young man and although he struggled at times throughout his life, he always had a smile on his face and was willing to give away his food or the clothes off his back to help others because he understood their struggle. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him so much. Michael is our hero.

Pallbearers will be Payton Coyle, Tom Rasch, Paul Rasch, Bobby Rasch, Jonathan Rasch, and Landon Gruba.

Honorary pallbearers will be, Leonard Gonzalez, Jr., Leon Jah DeSersa, Joe Hawkins, Tristan McLaughlin, and All Friends & Relatives.

There will be a celebration of life meal held at the Mother Butler Center for family and friends of Michael following the burial services.

Wake Services: Visitation services will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD with rosary services starting at 7:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Officiating: Father Ed Witt, S.J.

Traditional Lakota Services: Merle Left Hand Bull

Burial Services: Mountain View Cemetery, Rapid City, SD

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD