Michael C. Roubideaux
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Michael C. Roubideaux

RAPID CITY | Michael Cassius Roubideaux, 68, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Michael was born in Pierre and was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. He graduated in 1970 from Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre, where he was the senior class vice-president and attended Boys State.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era as a Communications Center Specialist in England and had a Top Secret – Cryptographic Clearance. He received an Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service as a Teletype Operator. He was Honorably Discharged in 1975 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Michael served as a proud veteran.

Upon fulfilling his service, he attended Black Hills State University and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Travel Industry Management. His most notable jobs included his love for greyhound racing, and he served for many years in various positions including as a Racing Secretary, Associate or Presiding Judge, Publicity Director, Announcer and/or Chartwriter at greyhound racing tracks in Arizona, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arkansas, and South Dakota, including the former Black Hills Greyhound Track in Rapid City. He worked in various jobs in the hospitality industry until his retirement a few years ago.

While he faced health challenges in his final years, Michael was known for his smile, loud laugh, and his love of playing cards, bingo, or other games.

We are grateful for the compassionate care he received at Avantara Mountain View in his final days.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon A. Roubideaux. Survivors include his mother, Cecelia L. Roubideaux and sister, Yvette Roubideaux, Rockville, MD; and a brother, Marcus A. Roubideaux and his son and Michael's nephew, Jackson R. Hilton, Rapid City.

A private service was held with immediate family at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors was held at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name to the Humane Society of the Black Hills would be greatly appreciated to honor his love of all family pets and service animals.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
I am so sorry Yevette & Cecelia for your lose. I know how you feel we lost our beloved grandson Marty, 38 years old, May 14Th 2021. We still can't believe it & have a hard time accepting the way he died. We are in the middle of a legal situation for his 2 babies. God bless you Cecelia & your family. I am praying you stay healthy, thank God your in good hands with Yevette. Miss you, in Rapid, when we go there. We plan to rv. it to the east coast next year, in spring to Md., where we are from in Baltimore, maybe we will stop in Rockville love Lucille & Joe
LUCILLE PREVOSTO
Family
December 17, 2021
Mike Roubideaux was a good guy and classmate. He had a good sense of humor and liked to tease people. He was humble and kind. Blessings to the family. Mike made a difference and will be missed.
Deb Dusseau
April 19, 2021
Michael, was a kind, gentle dear childhood friend. I am so saddend by his passing. Have great journey. My condolences to Cecilia, Evette, ad Marcus.
Michael Hackett
March 2, 2021
He was my roommate at Monument Health not long ago. I'm sorry for the loss prayers to his family.
Earl Janis
February 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember Mike quite fondly as he was my friend and neighbor in Ft. Pierre. We grew up together. I remember him fondly as he was such a nice guy and we had fun. His father Ramon would often drive us to the matinee in Pierre in his cadillac and we always said he was our chaffeur. Lol. Bless his family with love and peace. His mama and daddy were my Godparents. God bless.
Marilyn (Smiley)Harrell
February 27, 2021
RIP You will always be remembered at Southland Greyhound Park, West Memphis,Arkansas Rest In Peace.
John-Nona Little
February 25, 2021
I am so, so sorry about Mike. I worked for him one summer at the track. He was a funny man, and a good boss. May his memory be a blessing to you all.
Pat Kline
February 25, 2021
My sympathy to Marcus and family, Mike was a thinker that I frequently had interesting conversations with. He was mostly quiet and polite, keeping to himself much of the time. I enjoyed reading about his past, and wished I had known more of the things that interested him for our chats. He is missed.
Jake Michaels
February 25, 2021
I´m one of the drivers that would take him to dialysis. Michael was a great person. He would call me Suzy Cue and I´d call him Michael Moo. Toward the end I´d stop by his room and say hi. He will be missed.
Susan laughlin
February 25, 2021
