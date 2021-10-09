Michael George Skroch

Michael George Skroch of Torrington, Wyoming passed away on October 2, 2021 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was 66 years old.

Michael was born in Hot Springs, SD on June 8, 1955, youngest son of George and Rose Skroch. Michael graduated from Edgemont, SD High School in 1973 and enjoyed the class reunions. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. After his military service Michael returned to Edgemont and was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad as a train mechanic. Michael transferred to Guernsey, Wyoming when Burlington moved the Round House from Edgemont. Due to health issues, Michael retired from his job and lived in Torrington, Wyoming with his lifelong partner Carey McLaughlin. They owned some show horses and entered them in competitions in several different states. Michael also loved and cared for many other animals.

Michael loved to go fishing and hunting and enjoyed watching all sports on TV. He also enjoyed collecting many DVD movies and buying and selling antiques with his brother Ken.

Michael is survived by 1 brother Kenneth Skroch Spearfish, SD, 2 sisters Rosemarie Snyder (Ian) Fairfield Bay, AR and Rita Pourier Spearfish, SD, and stepson Kevin Holmes Midland, TX. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his partner Carey McLaughlin, 1 sister Dolores Dees, 1 sister-in-law Lillian Skroch, 2 Brothers-in-law Wayne Pourier and Carl Dees.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the continuing care Michael received during his last years.