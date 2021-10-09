Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael George Skroch
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Michael George Skroch

Michael George Skroch of Torrington, Wyoming passed away on October 2, 2021 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was 66 years old.

Michael was born in Hot Springs, SD on June 8, 1955, youngest son of George and Rose Skroch. Michael graduated from Edgemont, SD High School in 1973 and enjoyed the class reunions. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. After his military service Michael returned to Edgemont and was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad as a train mechanic. Michael transferred to Guernsey, Wyoming when Burlington moved the Round House from Edgemont. Due to health issues, Michael retired from his job and lived in Torrington, Wyoming with his lifelong partner Carey McLaughlin. They owned some show horses and entered them in competitions in several different states. Michael also loved and cared for many other animals.

Michael loved to go fishing and hunting and enjoyed watching all sports on TV. He also enjoyed collecting many DVD movies and buying and selling antiques with his brother Ken.

Michael is survived by 1 brother Kenneth Skroch Spearfish, SD, 2 sisters Rosemarie Snyder (Ian) Fairfield Bay, AR and Rita Pourier Spearfish, SD, and stepson Kevin Holmes Midland, TX. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his partner Carey McLaughlin, 1 sister Dolores Dees, 1 sister-in-law Lillian Skroch, 2 Brothers-in-law Wayne Pourier and Carl Dees.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the continuing care Michael received during his last years.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mike was my uncle I have a lot of childhood memories of him...enjoyed talking sports with him and going to Colorado rockies games...I have the distinction of being the last person to talk to Mike over the phone
Dan Skroch
October 9, 2021
I have a lot of childhood memories of Mike....all good. His home was close to ours and I spent many days playing games, hunting, skating, playing sports and just enjoying life with Mike. His parents were always kind to me. Although I´d lost contact with him over the years, I´ve thought of him often. Perhaps I´ll get to see him again someday....in a better place. Best wishes to Kenneth and Rita, the two remaining siblings I remember as well.
Dan Kane
Friend
October 9, 2021
ALWAYS enjoyed Mike´s kind nature, unending sense of humor, and common sense point of view. Will miss him @ our reunions. Will treasure my memories of him.
Deb Dibble-Moore
Friend
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results