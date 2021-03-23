Menu
Michael "Mick" Vickers
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Michael 'Mick' Vickers

RAPID CITY | Michael (Mick) Vickers, born in Claremont, SD on May 8, 1931, died at home in Rapid City on March 20, 2021 at age 89.

Survivors include his wife Tommy Lou, daughter Deborah (Lawrence KS), and three sons, Mike (Willets CA), Mark (Rapid City), and Chris (Dallas TX). He is also survived by four of his five siblings, Nancy, Larry, Pat, and Leon, as well as grandchildren Rachel Bredemus, Krista and Shasta Vickers, Tom Vickers, Patrick Hafner and Andrew Stahldoer, and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Evie, granddaughter Erin Wagman, his sister Collen and his parents Art and Ruby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 27 at Blessed Sacrament Church, on Jackson Boulevard across from Canyon Lake. Mick will later be buried by his children on the land he loved.

Memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted at any cause or charity that is important to you.

His full obituary may be found on www.osheimschmidt.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd;, Rapid CIty, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 26, 2021
Mark& Shelby, Very sorry for your family´s loss.
Aida & Peter Compton
March 24, 2021
Black Hills FlyFishers
March 24, 2021
Going to miss you saying, "get me a diet Pepsi Shelly!"
Rochelle Baustian
March 24, 2021
