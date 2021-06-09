Menu
Michelle Grant

BOX ELDER, S.D. | Michelle Grant, 54, passed away peacefully at her home in Box Elder. Michelle was surrounded by family and friends as she made her final journey to heaven.

Michelle is survived by her four children: Jessica Johnson of Council Bluffs, IA, Christopher Lohman of Elkhorn, NE, Melissa Lohman of Grand Island, NE, and John Paul Bisby of Chadron, NE. Michelle also has four grandchildren. She was also survived by her mother, Virginia Bisby, three sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Bisby. Michelle is a past member of the Chadron Fire Department. Michelle spent the last years of her life in service to God and the veterans she honorably served.

No funeral services are planned at this time.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Love you girl; miss you, Girl!
Marcia Merrell
Work
July 19, 2021
I am so sorry!!! You will be missed!!! R.I.P. Say "Hi" to Roger in Heaven!
Lori Kehn
Work
July 17, 2021
My best friend who made my life worth fighting for.
Christopher Yañez
Friend
June 12, 2021
