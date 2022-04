Mildred 'Millie' A. Dressler

RAPID CITY | Mildred 'Millie' A. Dressler, 77, died on December 25, 2021.

Visitation starting at 5pm with a Rosary at 6pm on Wednesday, December 29 at Kirk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on December 30 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial at 12pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.