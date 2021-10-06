Mildred Jean "Jeanie" Elkington

Mildred Jean " Jeanie" Elkington of Moses Lake, Washington, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend received her Angel wings September 28, 2021 two days after celebrating her 70th birthday.

She was born to Jim and Mary Beesley on September 26, 1951 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She decided school wasn't for her and completed the 8th grade. Shortly after she went to work at Watt's Café. She went on to get her GED and completed the Nursing Assistant program and cared for others. She also worked making airbags for cars before eventually retiring due to disability. She often said her life was boring but she lived a life that was filled with love, laughter, and friendship.

Jeanie loved spending time with her family. She would make sure you were fed before going home. Her grandkids often would want her to make spaghetti. Her spaghetti recipe is the most prized possession amongst her grandchildren. She supported her children and grandchildren in their sporting events and their activities. She was their #1 fan.

She is survived by her daughters Melissa (Daniel) and Kandy (Emilio) both of Moses Lake, Grandchildren Michael (Bailee) of Lewiston, Idaho, Dallas (Kjelsey) of Fairfield, Washington, Tyson of Moses Lake, Adrianna (Andy) of Cheney, Valerie of Seattle, and her great-grandchildren Dawson and Abilene of Fairfield. Thank you to Uncle David for being her support and to Joanna for helping her and caring for her so that she could stay in her home.

Her son Richard, along with her parents Jim and Mary, and siblings Edward, Tom "Skip", and Pat were waiting to welcome her home.

Memorial Services will be held October 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Peninsula Community Church with Pastor Tad Stinson officiating. She will be laid to rest at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, November 6, 2021 with a memorial service beforehand.

In Lieu of flowers Please donate to Shriner's Hospital at www.lovetotherescue.org or by calling 1-844-739-0849 or Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org or by calling 1-718-987-1931 on her behalf.