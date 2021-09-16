Menu
Miranda Rae Miller
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021

Miranda Rae (Vaughn) Miller

BILOXI, MS | Miranda Rae (Vaughn) Miller, 33, Passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Miranda was born April 9, 1988 to Steve & Connie Vaughn. She attended school & was raised in Rapid City, SD. Miranda played guitar, piano, & had a beautiful voice. She frequently sang in church & was a member of Rapid City Children's Chorus.

She married Luke Miller July 25th, 2012. They have 2 boys, Dylan & Ben. Miranda loved her boys with all of her heart. She always wanted the be a stay at home Mom & was able to. They moved to Biloxi, MS in 2014 for Luke's job in the AirForce where he taught Air traffic Control.

Miranda leaves behind Luke & their boys, Dylan (12) & Ben (8), 1 brother Russell, Omaha Neb. Mother & Father, Steve & Connie Vaughn. Grandmother Idalla Kinney & numerous cousins, aunts, & uncles.

A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church with her youth Pastor, Bob Cole, officiating in leu of flowers a memorial is set up for her boys Dylan & Benjamin.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rimrock Evangelical Free Church
SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for helping me be clean... Prayers go up and blessings come down for you and your family.
Tom @NA.
Other
September 18, 2021
Connie and Steve, We are so sorry for the heartache you are going through. What a terrible loss for you. Please accept out sympathy and thoughts for you. God bless.
Nancy and Dr Glassgow
September 16, 2021
