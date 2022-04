Monica Weaver

WANBLEE | Monica Weaver, age 85, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.