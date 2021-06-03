Monna McBrayer

MITCHELL | Monna McBrayer, 84, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by family at Edgewood Memory Care in Mitchell.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband of 66 years, Jack; her children: Kathy (Don) Diedrich, Sioux Falls. Konnie Cotten, Mitchell, Karen Murphy, Rapid City, Kurt McBrayer, Mitchell, Kory McBrayer, Mitchell, and Dennis Onihan, Fort Thompson; along with 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Monna was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Jeanette and Don McBrayer Sr.; twin sister, Donna Wagner; son-in-law, Rich Murphy; and foster son, Gene DeMarrias.

Expressions of condolence can be mailed to 1532 E. Hanson Avenue, #2, Mitchell, SD 57301. Memorials should be directed to the Greater Lyman Foundation.