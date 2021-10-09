Menu
Murel "Gene" Ruther
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home- Hot Springs
401 N. Garden Street
Hot Springs, SD

Murel 'Gene' Ruther

HOT SPRINGS | Murel 'Gene' Ruther, 92, passed away October 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at Pringle Cemetery in Pringle, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.
