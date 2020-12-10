Menu
Myron L. Hofer
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Myron L. Hofer

RAPID CITY | Myron Lee Hofer, 76, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Myron was born in Huron to Josh and Katie Hofer. He grew to adulthood on the family farm near Hitchcock and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1962. After graduating from South Dakota State University in Brookings in 1967, Myron served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and achieved the rank of Captain.

Myron married Dorene Tenneboe on April 10, 1966 in Lake Preston. Two children were born to this marriage: Jason and Justin Hofer. Prior to entering the insurance field as an agent for 40 years, he worked as a National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Treasury Department.

Myron loved to play the guitar and played in the "Joyful Noise" group at his church from 1998 to 2020. Myron was involved in his community over the years coaching his sons in baseball, South Canyon Lutheran Church, refinishing furniture, and spending time with his grandchildren whenever possible.

Myron is survived by his wife, Dorene Hofer of Rapid City; sons, Jason (Brenda) Hofer and Justin (Nicole) Hofer, all of Rapid City; brothers, Norman Hofer of North Branch, MN, and Harlow (Michael) Hofer of Sioux Falls; sisters, Carol (Bob) Murphy of Sioux Falls and Donna Swanson of Rapid City; and grandchildren, Mason Hofer and Bella Hofer of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Private family burial services, with military honors will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

The family prefers memorials to South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.



Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Myron's passing. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
LaVerna Kunde
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Dorene, Justin, and Jason. Myron was a great guy! Prayers.
Willie Phelan
December 15, 2020
We send our sympathies to Myron's family. I attended high school at the same time and then became reacquainted when I relocated to the Black Hills area. He took care of our insurance needs and also spent a lot of time discussing guitar music and reminiscing the "good old days". Dennis(JoAnne)Price
Dennis Price
December 13, 2020
Dear Dorene, we are so sorry for your loss of Myron. I always looked up to Myron for advice during my years working with him for Farmers Insurance Group. He was such a great and kind person to know. Our prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family. God Bless
Kirk & Julie Bertsch
December 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Myron was a high school classmate, fellow mountain climber, and our insurance guy. He will be missed. Pete and Joanne Kopp
[email protected]
December 12, 2020
Dear Dorene and family,
I am so saddened by the loss of Myron. He was someone who touched the lives of so many and he will be remembered in wonderful ways. Hardworking, quiet gentle man he will be missed.
Caring love, Diane Paulson
Diane Paulson
Friend
December 12, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
Dear Doreen, we are so sorry to hear of Myron´s passing. You will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Dottie and Dale Olson
December 11, 2020
So sorry to learn of Myron´s passing. He was our family´s insurance agent for over 50 years and across three generations. We always thought the world of him. Our deepest sympathies.
Christine Mumm
December 11, 2020
Doreen, I am so sorry to hear of Myron's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the boys along with your entire family. Yesterday I could not find a stopping point from reminiscing of the old days....recollections of so many memories that we shared together...so many happy and joyful times.
Darrell and Carol Whitmore
December 11, 2020
Doreen and family. We're so sorry to hear of Myron's passing. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs your way.
Dave and Carol Perrett
December 11, 2020
We are so shocked and saddened to hear about Myron. He was a kind and generous man, always ready to help out with any project, quick to smile and laugh. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers and we hope you can find comfort in family and friends during this very sad time.
Nick Naumann and Joe Chadwick
December 10, 2020
Doreen, Jason, and Justin We are so sorry for you loss. We will keep all of you guys and families in our thoughts and prayers.
Travis and Angie King
December 10, 2020
Doreen we are so sorry to hear about Myron.You and family have our deepest condolences.If we can be of any help we are here for you.Prayers for you.
Rich & Betty Kauk
December 10, 2020
I am so saddened to hear the news ! Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you Doreen and your entire family! God be with you and know I always thought Myron was a great person !
Patty Riley
December 10, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Myron. He was a great co-worker and friend. May you feel God´s peace and strength.
Al and Susan Svoboda
December 10, 2020
