Myron L. Hofer

RAPID CITY | Myron Lee Hofer, 76, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Myron was born in Huron to Josh and Katie Hofer. He grew to adulthood on the family farm near Hitchcock and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1962. After graduating from South Dakota State University in Brookings in 1967, Myron served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and achieved the rank of Captain.

Myron married Dorene Tenneboe on April 10, 1966 in Lake Preston. Two children were born to this marriage: Jason and Justin Hofer. Prior to entering the insurance field as an agent for 40 years, he worked as a National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Treasury Department.

Myron loved to play the guitar and played in the "Joyful Noise" group at his church from 1998 to 2020. Myron was involved in his community over the years coaching his sons in baseball, South Canyon Lutheran Church, refinishing furniture, and spending time with his grandchildren whenever possible.

Myron is survived by his wife, Dorene Hofer of Rapid City; sons, Jason (Brenda) Hofer and Justin (Nicole) Hofer, all of Rapid City; brothers, Norman Hofer of North Branch, MN, and Harlow (Michael) Hofer of Sioux Falls; sisters, Carol (Bob) Murphy of Sioux Falls and Donna Swanson of Rapid City; and grandchildren, Mason Hofer and Bella Hofer of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Private family burial services, with military honors will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

The family prefers memorials to South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.