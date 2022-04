Nancy Lu (Frary) Donovan

RAPID CITY - Nancy Lu (Frary) Donovan, 86, Rapid City, SD passed away April 17, 2022.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5:00–9:00 p.m. with at time of sharing starting at 7:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.

Kirk Funeral Home