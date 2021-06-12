Menu
Nancy L. Ruffolo

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. | Nancy Lee Ruffolo (Titus), 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Friendship Village in Schaumburg.

She was born in South Dakota to Eva (Rogers) and George Titus of Draper, SD.

She was a special education teacher in the Chicago suburbs, a graduate of Northern Illinois University, married to Dick Ruffolo for 63 years and an avid quilter. She is survived by her husband; her son, Steven (Julie); her daughter, Sue Matkovic Pautler (Steve); her grandchildren, Stacey (Jack), Kevin (Gretchen), Ben and Brian; along with her great-granddaughter, Sadie.

Donations in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association would be welcomed.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to you, Dick and your family regarding Nancy’s passing. She was a beacon of light and will be greatly missed. I will always cherish the old floor hockey days with Dick and son Steve, and during those times, their strong family ties shone brightly. Nancy has left the world a better place!
Lee Daniel
Friend
June 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I wish I could I say knew her - but not sure if our paths ever crossed, but I know my parents knew her and her husband, and I knew Steve at UWSP. My prayers and sympathies are with you all along with a hug or two.

Libby Claus Smolik
Elizabeth (Libby) Claus Smolik
Friend
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with your mom when she first returned to teaching at Washington school. I was her Teaching Assistant from 83-84. Boy did we have some adventures in that classroom. Nancy always had a sense of calm and a sense of humor. She cared for her students and did her best to help them with strategies to help them learn. I returned to Dist. 64 in 88 as a Special Ed. teacher and would often see her. I am lifting your family up in prayer and hope your great memories help you through this tough time.
Dana Carlson Randel
Work
June 12, 2021
