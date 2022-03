Nancy Seger

RAPID CITY | Nancy Seger, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Full obituary and service details available at osheimschmidt.com

Celebration of Life gathering Monday, Sept. 20 at the Hisega Lodge (23101 Triangle Trail) from 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, Sept 21 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church (717 Quincy St)

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=emmanuel+episcopal+church+rapid+city+sd