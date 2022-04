Nathan A. Readd

RAPID CITY | Nathan Allen Readd, 82, died March 8, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, at First Wesleyan Church, with livestreaming available (https:/www.youtube.comserCFirstWesleyan). Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home