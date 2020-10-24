Nichole 'Nicki' Anderson

RAPID CITY | Nichole S. "Nicki" Anderson, 43, formerly of Sioux City, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Rapid City.

Nicki was born Oct. 27, 1976 in Sioux City to James "Jim" and Theresa "Ellen" (Sitzmann) White. After both of her parents passed away, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Cindy and Rick Anderson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1995.

Following graduation, Nicki attended University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota for two years then transferred to Black Hills State University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in 2000.

On Sept. 29, 2000, Nicki married Chad Anderson at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. To this union, two daughters were born. Following college graduation, Nicki worked for Pennington County Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City as a Correctional Officer for a few years. After, she stayed home to raise her daughters. Nicki had lived in the Black Hills since 1997 until her passing, the family briefly lived in Omaha, NE, for a year in the early 2000's.

Nicki loved spending time with her family, including playing board games and cards. She was very involved with her children's music programs at school, and enjoyed listening to both of them perform in concerts. Nicki also enjoyed orchestra events, hiking in the Black Hills, and her beloved dog, Timmy.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Chad of Rapid City; daughters Alexandria and Autumn of Rapid City; sister Monica Allegra of Willits, CA; brother Eric White of Omaha, NE; aunt Cindy Anderson of Bentonville, AR; uncle Rick Anderson of Sioux City; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Nicki was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, IA with a visitation from 9:00 A.M. to service time. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.