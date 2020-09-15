Norma Henderson

RAPID CITY | Norma Henderson passed peacefully at 96 years on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born April 10, 1923, in Madison WI.

She joined the U.S. Navy as a nurse in WWII, with good intentions of a permanent career. However, on a military base in CA, Navy medic Richard Henderson, upon seeing a beautiful young woman in uniform walk through the door, told his buddy "That's the woman I'm going to marry!" They settled in the San Fernando Valley, and Richard joined the L.A.P.D. They raised four daughters and were happily married for 24 years until Richard passed in 1973.

Norma's talent for art made her a prolific painter, entering her work in shows, winning many awards for her art. She also won awards for her golf game, continuing to play until she was 90.

Norma eventually moved to Rapid City for 26 very happy years.

Private services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com