Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman W. Denke
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Norman W. Denke

RAPID CITY | Norman W. Denke, 93, died Dec. 16, 2020.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sherry and family, you are definitely in our prayers. Norm was a wonderful man, so giving with his time. We appreciate all of the things you both have done for Lions Club over the years. I am so very sorry for your loss. Thankfully, Norm is no longer battling his health troubles, but instead flying with the angels above us. Hugs to you all, Denke family.
Melanie Schafer
December 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Norm will be missed. Love, Katie & Klare
Schroeders
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Norm will be missed. Love, Kathi & Ted
Ted & Kathi Pukas
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results