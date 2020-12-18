Sherry and family, you are definitely in our prayers. Norm was a wonderful man, so giving with his time. We appreciate all of the things you both have done for Lions Club over the years. I am so very sorry for your loss. Thankfully, Norm is no longer battling his health troubles, but instead flying with the angels above us. Hugs to you all, Denke family.

Melanie Schafer December 29, 2020