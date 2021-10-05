Dave and Linda, my condolences, as you remember & celebrate your Dad's life. Your Dad left a most wonderful Legacy, as a most wonderful gentleman who definitely, without question, lived a full life. I remember your Dad as this wonderful, respected gentleman, who deeply loved & was proud of you & his family. The Stradinger Name is a good, strong, well known name. It was my pleasure to know your Dad. I note our Dad's were the same age. My Dad was born on March 14, 1919. My Dad always spoke very highly of the Stradinger Family from Isabel. Your last name said it all. God's continued love to both of you and your Families. Barb

Barbara Stoick October 5, 2021