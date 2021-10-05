Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Oscar Stradinger
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Oscar Stradinger

RAPID CITY | Oscar Stradinger, 102, died Friday, Oct 1, 2021.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Oscar, thank you for sharing your memories of Yankton College with me. Both my parents taught classes at the College and you were in one of my mother's classes. It was thoughtful and kind of you to reach out to me and help bring alive that part of their lives. Thank you and bless you as you begin this new adventure.
Sara Gentry, Club for Boys
October 6, 2021
Dave and Linda, my condolences, as you remember & celebrate your Dad's life. Your Dad left a most wonderful Legacy, as a most wonderful gentleman who definitely, without question, lived a full life. I remember your Dad as this wonderful, respected gentleman, who deeply loved & was proud of you & his family. The Stradinger Name is a good, strong, well known name. It was my pleasure to know your Dad. I note our Dad's were the same age. My Dad was born on March 14, 1919. My Dad always spoke very highly of the Stradinger Family from Isabel. Your last name said it all. God's continued love to both of you and your Families. Barb
Barbara Stoick
October 5, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results