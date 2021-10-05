To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Oscar, thank you for sharing your memories of Yankton College with me. Both my parents taught classes at the College and you were in one of my mother's classes. It was thoughtful and kind of you to reach out to me and help bring alive that part of their lives. Thank you and bless you as you begin this new adventure.
Sara Gentry, Club for Boys
October 6, 2021
Dave and Linda, my condolences, as you remember & celebrate your Dad's life. Your Dad left a most wonderful Legacy, as a most wonderful gentleman who definitely, without question, lived a full life. I remember your Dad as this wonderful, respected gentleman, who deeply loved & was proud of you & his family. The Stradinger Name is a good, strong, well known name. It was my pleasure to know your Dad. I note our Dad's were the same age. My Dad was born on March 14, 1919. My Dad always spoke very highly of the Stradinger Family from Isabel. Your last name said it all. God's continued love to both of you and your Families. Barb
Barbara Stoick
October 5, 2021
