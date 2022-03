Pat Jensen

KADOKA | Pat Jensen, 85, died Feb. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Kadoka City Auditorium, with livestreaming available on the funeral home website.

