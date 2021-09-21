Patricia Black

RAPID CITY | Patricia Black, 75, Rapid City, SD died September 13, 2021 from chronic health issues after suffering 50 years with rheumatoid arthritis.

Pattie was born November 1, 1945 in South Dakota to Sterling and Ethel Basler. She is survived by two sisters and one brother. She is also survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberley Black, Tamara Emerson and her husband, Luke. Patricia's life was also filled with too many friends and caregivers to mention by name, but we love and thank you all.

She was unbelievably creative all her life, from cake decorating, to cooking, sewing, quilting, spinning yarn, knitting, and clothing design for dolls and humans. She loved teaching others to quilt and spread her knowledge to so many throughout Minnesota and South Dakota.

She did not want services, and she opted for cremation. We wanted to respect her wishes. We miss you Mom.

