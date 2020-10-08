Patricia 'Patty' Kelley

CUSTER | Patricia 'Patty' Ann Kelley (Rosse), 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2020, in Custer. She was born Nov 21, 1935, in Custer to Paul and Gladys Rosse.

Patty graduated from Custer High School in 1954 and then received her two-year Teaching Certificate from Northern Teachers College and Black Hills Teachers College.

In 1957, Patty married her high school sweetheart, James L. Kelley. They settled in Custer where together they owned and operated Kelley Drug and raised four loving children.

Patty was an expert seamstress and was an artist at heart. She created many beautiful pieces of art that included needlework, cross-stitch, crewel, watercolor painting and her gourds. Patty also enjoyed cooking, reading, swimming and golfing. Patty was active in many community organizations including the Custer Community Church and the Naja Shriners Temple where she served as first lady in 1984.

Patty's greatest source of joy was from her relationships with family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she will always be remembered for her love of entertaining, her sparkling blue eyes and her feisty personality. Patty had a zest for life which she continued to display even during her long struggle with dementia. It is that very zest for life, that Patty never lost, that will continue to inspire people of all ages.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gladys Rosse.

Patty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James L. Kelley; her children, Kerry (Kimsley) Kelley, Debbie (Robert) Haivala, Jamie Kelley, and Paul (Tracy) Kelley; brothers, Francis (Jeannie) Rosse, Paul Douglas Rosse, Gary Rosse and Mike (Vickie) Rosse; sister, Jennial (Ray) Flores; 10 beautiful grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, Erik, Matti, Reese, Jace, Allie, Becky, Sarah, and Amanda; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company in Custer. Social distancing will be encouraged.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.