Patricia A. Meyers

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Meyers died Sept. 3, 2020 at Clarkson Health Care Center in Rapid City. She was 93 years old.

Patricia was born on August 3, 1927 in Keystone to Edith and Bertram Peterson. She attended elementary school in Keystone and graduated from Custer High School in 1945. Patricia entered as a Cadet Training Nurse during WWII and was a member of the first graduating class. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. John's School of Nursing in Huron in 1948.

Patricia worked at St. John's Hospital and the Tschetter and Hohm Clinic in Huron. She relocated to Rapid City and worked as a Registered Nurse at Fort Meade VA near Sturgis. She retired in 1992.

Patricia belonged to Beta Sigma Phi in Huron and Rapid City. She traveled and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Patricia will be remembered as a positive, upbeat person who could be relied upon for advice as well as a kind, caring, and loving mother.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Linda Meyers of Rapid City; her daughter, Nancy (Michael) Miles of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren, Christopher Miles and Erin Miles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Jane and Kathleen; brothers, Tom and Jack; and two nephews.

A private burial was held on Sept. 10, at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.