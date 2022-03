Patricia Takamatsu

ST. ONGE - Patricia Takamatsu, 90, of St. Onge passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the St. Onge Bar in St. Onge, SD from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a donation to the Western Hills Humane Society, 324 Industrial Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.