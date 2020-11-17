Patricia Wermers

SPEARFISH | Patricia "Pat" Hauck Wermers passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020. Pat's longing to be with her beloved Bob, was granted. She was able to spend quality time with family and friends in the comfort of her home.

Pat was born Dec. 4, 1935 in Webster, SD. Adopted, and raised in Waubay, SD, by Elsie (Sikkink) and Carl Parish. In her youth, she loved horses, was a cheerleader, and described as, "a slender, blonde haired, vivacious girl."

Pat attended Nursing School in Aberdeen, SD, where she met William C. Hauck, who attended Northern State College. They were married in Waubay, SD, in 1957. Their four children: Patti (Tom) Winkler, William (Mary) Hauck, Carl Hauck, and Elizabeth (Mark) Baracani; eight grandchildren: Clay Winkler, Danielle Smith, Chase Winkler, Dante Baracani, Dawson Baracani, Allie Hauck, Michael A. Ramos, and Johnathan Copping; and five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Smith, Paige and Cash Winkler, Emmalee, and Michael J. Ramos.

After moving to Spearfish in 1965, Pat was a Spearfish School District Nurse from 1966 until becoming Black Hills State College Health Nurse in 1968, for 30 Years! She was honored as Swarm Day "Mom" 1983-1985. Pat was instrumental in establishing On-Site Physician for the students. She considered her career as College Nurse one of the greatest honors of her life.

After meeting Robert Wermers of Rapid City, the second chapter of Pat's life began. They married in 1996, adding Bob's sons to her family, Gregory and Richard Wermers. After retiring in 1998, her life was enriched with bridge games, good friends, casino trips, family gatherings from Florida to Washington and adventures throughout the world. They spent many winters at their home in Mesa, AZ, where they made more friendships. After Pat's stroke in 2012, they remained in Spearfish to enjoy the beautiful surroundings with family and friends. Now Pat has joined her loving, adoring husband, Robert Wermers, as she wished. During her last days, she accepted Jesus as her savior and we will see her again in Eternity.

Mom, you will be missed and in our hearts always.

An informal gathering to share memories will be held at Jorgensen Park, 2351 N. Canyon St. in Spearfish from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Masks and social distancing precautions suggested.

Condolences may be sent to 216 Yellowstone Place, Spearfish, SD 57783, or fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

Memorial suggestion to Western Hills Humane Society, 324 Industrial Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783, 605-642-1576.