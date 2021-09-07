Menu
Paul A. Davidson
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Paul A. Davidson

RAPID CITY | Paul Anthony Davidson, 71, died Sept. 5, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay, I´m so sorry for your loss. You and Paul were soulmates, for sure...never seeing one without the other. My prayers for you are for peace to see you through the hardest of days and for your memories to remain fresh in your mind until you are reunited with your love. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Renae Meisner
September 30, 2021
Kay, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. My prayers are with you and your Family. Many Blessings
Vicky Turner (Johnson)
September 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Kay. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Diane Kirchhevel
September 7, 2021
David W Spear
September 7, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 6, 2021
My best friend for a long time. Wishing Kay, Amy and Aric my thoughts, prayers, and condolences to you and your families. Paul was a truly wonderful man and a great friend. Our history goes deep. I'm going to miss him and our annual, short texts at our birthdays. Rest in peace PD.
Kenneth Spear
Friend
September 6, 2021
