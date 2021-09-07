Kay, I´m so sorry for your loss. You and Paul were soulmates, for sure...never seeing one without the other. My prayers for you are for peace to see you through the hardest of days and for your memories to remain fresh in your mind until you are reunited with your love. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Renae Meisner
September 30, 2021
Kay, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. My prayers are with you and your Family. Many Blessings
Vicky Turner (Johnson)
September 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Kay. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Diane Kirchhevel
September 7, 2021
David W Spear
September 7, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere
sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 6, 2021
My best friend for a long time. Wishing Kay, Amy and Aric my thoughts, prayers, and condolences to you and your families. Paul was a truly wonderful man and a great friend. Our history goes deep. I'm going to miss him and our annual, short texts at our birthdays. Rest in peace PD.