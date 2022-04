Paul Goldhammer

WALL | Paul Goldhammer, 86, died June 22, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at First Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Wall Community Center.

