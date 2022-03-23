Paulette M. Arthur

RAPID CITY - Paulette M. Arthur was born in Beulah, ND to Fred Amelsberg and Lydia Unruh on March 4, 1944. She passed away peacefully with loved ones around her March 17, 2022.

She married John Arthur in 1966 and they had two children, John Arthur and Holly (Nick) Randall. They were married for 56 years. Paulette enjoyed being a housewife, mother and grandma. She occupied her free time by watching her daily soap operas: forensics files, true crime shows, The Masked Singer and Big Brother.

She also loved to dance the night away doing the polka, the waltz or the jitterbug. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, cooking, cross stitch, bead work and plastic canvas projects for family and friends.

She loved to cook for family and friends on Sunday afternoons and afterward we would sit around the table playing cards and having great conversations.

She was blessed with four grandchildren: Amanda Arthur (Texas), John Aguillon (Philippines), David and Samantha Dean (South Dakota) and four great-grandchildren: Andrea and Athena Aguillon (Philippines) and Ezekiel Walker and Aiden O'Connor (South Dakota), which she loved to spoil with hugs and kisses.

Her remaining relatives includes a sister Diana Shulund and Calvin (May) Bonnet from Montana.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City.