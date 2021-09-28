Paulette McCracken

RAPID CITY | Paulette McCracken passed away, September 24th. She was born on July 13, 1948 in Brush, Colorado to Mack McCracken and Cleo McCracken and was the youngest of eight children.

Paulette grew up on a farm and was active in basketball. In high school she moved from Synder to Brush. Paulette married Lance "Buzz" Mese and had two children Shelly and AJ, four grandchildren, Lance, Evan, Blaine, and AJ, and one great grandchild, Bridger. Paulette and AJ had a really close relationship, they were more than mother son, they were really great friends!

Paulette was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her "Mese boys"! Paulette was always happy to have people visit her at her house. She considered many of AJ's friends her sons as well. These sons invited her to any event they were having frequently asking, "Is your mom coming? Did you tell your mom? Make sure your mom comes." They really enjoyed having Paulette around! Paulette never met any strangers. She liked meeting new people and considered them friends. Paulette loved traveling! She cherished going to Colorado to see Lance, Bridger, brother Bill and all of her family. Paulette treasured time spent with Vi and Dale during the Sturgis Bike Rally and at Glenwood Hot Springs. She was excited and anxious to watch Evan race motocross and thrilled to welcome Evan's wife Brandi to the family. Paulette always enjoyed spending time with Blaine and AJ over the summer.

She worked for the Rapid City School District's maintenance department for over 40 years. Paulette frequently brought her "guys" homemade treats to work.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, and four siblings, Jack, Jim, Libby, and Melbourne. She is survived by her son AJ Mese (Andrea Christensen) of Rapid City, her grandson Lance Mese of Colorado Springs, CO, her grandson Evan Mese (Brandi) of Rapid City, her grandsons Blaine Mese and AJ Mese of Great Falls, MT, her great grandson Bridger Mese of Colorado Springs, CO, and four siblings, Bill McCracken, Doris Gard, Jane Eicher, and Gerald Morris.

A memorial service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, September 29th at Kirk Funeral Home.