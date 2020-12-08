Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pedro "Tony" Valdez Jr.
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Pedro 'Tony' Valdez Jr.

RAPID CITY | Pedro Antonio "Tony" Valdez Jr., 67, was born August 11, 1953 in Rapid City to Teresa (Arguello) and Pedro "Pete" Valdez Sr., the seventh of nine children.

Tony passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 of a heart attack.

Survivors include his brothers, Emil (Betty), Colorado Springs, Fidel (Sandy), Nevada, and LeRoy, Rapid City; sisters, Julie Vigil, Spearfish, and Theresa (Randy) Rowland, Rapid City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Pete; his parents; and brothers Joe, Julian, and Freddie.

A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will miss my friend. I will have a Mass said for you. You are a good friend. Thank you for being in my life. Until we meet again. Your friend Larry
Larry Colling
December 9, 2020
I will miss Tony so much. He was a great neighbor. Always so nice. Gave me a shoulder to cry. Rest in peace my friend.
Mary F Williams
December 8, 2020
The few years we have know Tony he always had an encouraging word and a smile. He will be missed. Prayers for his family to have God´s peace and comfort !
Fred and Paula Gondzar
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results