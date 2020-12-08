Pedro 'Tony' Valdez Jr.

RAPID CITY | Pedro Antonio "Tony" Valdez Jr., 67, was born August 11, 1953 in Rapid City to Teresa (Arguello) and Pedro "Pete" Valdez Sr., the seventh of nine children.

Tony passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 of a heart attack.

Survivors include his brothers, Emil (Betty), Colorado Springs, Fidel (Sandy), Nevada, and LeRoy, Rapid City; sisters, Julie Vigil, Spearfish, and Theresa (Randy) Rowland, Rapid City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Pete; his parents; and brothers Joe, Julian, and Freddie.

A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a later date.

