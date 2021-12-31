Menu
Phyllis June Percy
Phyllis June Percy

RAPID CITY | Phyllis June Percy, 88, passed away on December 27, 2021. Services pending with Kirk Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 31, 2021.
My sincere condolences to the family of Phyllis. I boarded at her mom´s and Phyllis and the sweet little boys were there as well. I worked at Farmers State Bank in Faith with her at that time. We had kept in touch from then on. Bless each of you, and cherish your memories.
Arlyce Krause
Friend
January 1, 2022
